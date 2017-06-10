EA Details the Future of Battlefield 1 With Fresh New Content

Battlefield 1 Isn’t Going Anywhere

Battlefield 1 is getting a slew of new content including night maps as well as six more in the game’s first DLC pack, ‘In the Name of the Tsar,‘ EA announced during today’s EA Play media briefing.

The add-on pack, which is scheduled for a September release, will head to World War I’s Eastern Front and focus on the Russian Army and will contain new vehicles and weapons and feature the “iconic Women’s Battalion of Death.” EA also hinted at a new competitive mode based on customer feedback that will be shown at Gamescom in August. Based on the trailer below, it’s all looking really impressive and is sure to extend the lifespan of Battlefield 1 for the foreseeable future.

EA definitely had a lot of fun on stage discussing the future of Battlefield 1 by featuring a montage of YouTuber gamers playing the Great War shooter with some truly impressive moments.

