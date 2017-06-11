Dragon Ball FighterZ Gameplay Trailer Debuts at Xbox’s E3 2017 Conference

Dragon Ball FighterZ Looks A Lot Like Marvel Vs Capcom

As reported yesterday, Guilty Gear developers, Arc System Works, are helping to make the next Dragon Ball fighting game called Dragon Ball FighterZ. The confirmation came as a gameplay trailer debuted at Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference today. However, the press release notes that the game would be coming to PS4 and PC when it arrives in early 2018.



The pictures don’t really do justice to the frantic pace of the game which has feature 3-v-3 fighting. No tags were shown, but there seemed to be plenty of teammate assists and special moves too. With Arc Systems, the fighting gameplay did look tight as we saw a stream of fireballs get parried at one point. As noted yesterday, the 2.5D style allows for more freedom to do cool cinematic maneuvers and we got to see that when the fights took to the skies.

I’ve avoided most Dragon Ball fighting games, but this one has some good pedigree behind it.

