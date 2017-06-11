DOOM VFR Announced for PSVR and Vive

Go Face to Face With The Demon Horde in DOOM VFR

Bethesda’s first new game announced at its E3 2017 press conference is none other than DOOM VFR.

The brief trailer shows off the demon-destroying FPS, Doom, rendered in VR. First off, you seem be playing a disembodied robot character to make up for the fact of a lack of arms. Most of all, the game tackles the issue of VR by having you teleport to where you aim. It’s a system used in other VR games as well. From the trailer, it’s not shown if the execution sequences will return for this VR game.

As someone who doesn’t own any VR consoles, it’ll be interesting if that movement system can keep up with the fast-paced action of the Doom series.

The YouTube description states:

“If you flinched the first time you saw a meaty Mancubus charging at you in last year’s critically acclaimed DOOM, wait till you get up close and even more personal with rampaging demons in DOOM VFR. Revealed at Bethesda’s E3 2017 Showcase, DOOM VFR is a new virtual reality game from legendary developer id Software, coming to PlayStation VR and VIVE platforms.”

More news on this new game as the story develops.