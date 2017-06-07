Japanese Final Fantasy Arcade Fighting Game Comes to PS4 Early 2018

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT for Early 2018

As spotted by a few outlets earlier today, the Japanese arcade Final Fantasy fighting game will be making its way to PS4 early 2018. The leaked news comes by the way of an Amazon listing for the game, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, that’s been taken down since. Developed by Koei Temco studio Team Ninja, the arcade version of the game has been out since 2015.

The game uses an improved combat system featured in the PSP Dissdia games as it features 3v3 combat. Of course, the main draw for the Dissdia series has always been that it’s a celebration of Final Fantasy’s 30-year history. If you’ve ever wanted to use Final Fantasy VIII‘s Squall to take on Final Fantasy X‘s Tidus, this is where it’s at. There’s also some degree of customization as you can change the move set and equipment loadout for the characters too.

Soon after the leak, Square Enix would later officially reveal for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT in a live stream. In that live stream, they discussed that the upcoming PS4 version will have a new story that will be console exclusive and written by Kazushige Nojima (Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XV, Final Fantasy X, Kingdom Hearts, and Kingdom Hearts II). The story will take the form of event scenes as Gematsu reports that there is no Story Mode for the game. Besides that, that Amazon listing also revealed that Final Fantasy XV‘s Noctis would be joining the fracas as well.

We’ll likely see more information on the Final Fantasy brawler at E3 2017.

