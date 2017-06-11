Dishonored: Death of the Outsider: New Standalone Game Announced for PS4, X1, PC

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Revealed at Bethesda’s E3 2017 Press Conference

A new standalone Dishonored expansion from Arkane Studios, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, was just revealed during Bethesda’s E3 presser. Take a look at the trailer below.

The trailer featured the notorious Billie Lurk, an assassin from Dishonored’s The Knife of Dunwall DLC, slicing her way through some guards with a robotic eye and arm. She eventually frees her mentor, Daud, one of the main antagonists of the first game, who now looks far older than when we’ve last seen him. Together, they plan on the most ambitious assassination ever: killing The Outsider.

Here are the key features of the game from Bethesda:

The Ultimate Supernatural Assassin

Stay in the shadows or step into the daylight to take on all foes – the choice is yours. Equipped with a unique set of supernatural abilities, gadgets, and weapons, you can approach each situation in your own way. Use your abilities and skills to sneak through environments unseen or brutally eliminate all opposition in your way.

Stay in the shadows or step into the daylight to take on all foes – the choice is yours. Equipped with a unique set of supernatural abilities, gadgets, and weapons, you can approach each situation in your own way. Use your abilities and skills to sneak through environments unseen or brutally eliminate all opposition in your way. The Greatest Assassination

Killing the Outsider won’t be easy. You’ll have to journey deep into the seedy underbelly of Karnaca, where you’ll unravel some the city’s lost secrets. Along the way you’ll infiltrate underground fight clubs and black magic cults, and retrieve ancient artifacts in a thrilling bank heist mission that sets the table for your greatest mission ever.

Killing the Outsider won’t be easy. You’ll have to journey deep into the seedy underbelly of Karnaca, where you’ll unravel some the city’s lost secrets. Along the way you’ll infiltrate underground fight clubs and black magic cults, and retrieve ancient artifacts in a thrilling bank heist mission that sets the table for your greatest mission ever. The Definitive Targets

As you hunt down The Outsider, face off against a new cast of enemies along the way. Armed with your weapons, gadgets and abilities, take down deadly foes such as the immortal Envisioned, the relentless Sisters of the Oracular Order and the new Clockwork Soldiers. Up the ante by accepting Contracts to find and eliminate optional targets throughout your mission.

As you hunt down The Outsider, face off against a new cast of enemies along the way. Armed with your weapons, gadgets and abilities, take down deadly foes such as the immortal Envisioned, the relentless Sisters of the Oracular Order and the new Clockwork Soldiers. Up the ante by accepting Contracts to find and eliminate optional targets throughout your mission. Replay Your Way

Unleash further potential for creative chaos by replaying with some of the signature powers from Dishonored 2 in the Original Game Plus (OG+) mode.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider can be pre-ordered now and will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on September 15, 2017.

Keep following COGconnected as we continue our coverage of E3 2017. Happy gaming!