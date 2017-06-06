Devolver Digital Announces The Swords of Ditto for PS4 & PC

The Swords of Ditto Is Slated for Early 2018 Release

Indie publishing giant, Devolver Digital, has revealed a new game called The Swords of Ditto for PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2018. The game is described as a “compact action RPG” that provides co-op or single player dungeon-busting fun. It’s unclear at the moment where that “compact” element comes into play, but it could hint at a more rogue-lite experience than a traditional story campaign. That said, the adventurers in this game must take down the evil Mormo to bring peace to the Island of Ditto.

The game is currently being developed by onebitbeyond, a British indie dev that has worked on a procedural bounty hunting game in the past. Based out of London, the studio has been working on The Swords of Ditto since late 2015 and will be showing off the game for the first time at Devolver Digital’s Indie Picnic at E3. A quick look at that dev’s page shows the stark difference in aesthetics that The Swords of Ditto brings to the table. Whereas Cuphead takes cue from Steamboat Willie-era of cartoons, this game looks inspired by modern day Cartoon Network shows like Adventure Time that favors simpler character art and bright color palettes. In particular, the art reminds me of that whole surreal Party God look where it clashes a fairly realistic animal drawing with absurdity.

In the press release sent out today, there seem to be hints of a rogue-like system as each hero’s adventure has influence over another. For instance, it will affect the ability to find weapons and recover loot from the fallen heroes. Besides that, there are plenty of classic overhead 2D Zelda gameplay mechanics shown in the trailer above such as tossing bombs, firing an arrow to hit a switch, and of course, a Hyrule heroic tradition: the wanton destruction the pots and barrels in the homes of strangers. At one point, there also seemed to be a puzzle that required collaboration as one character tossed a giant crystal over a spiked floor trap for another adventurer to pick up.

Besides that, the game also looks to do its own thing too in a few other key areas. Aside from the standard armory of weapons, you’ll also get to use frisbees and golf clubs to battle Mormo’s forces. There’s also a sticker game mechanic that lets you collect and equip stickers to boost up your hero and add perks to their gear too. And, you can even revive other adventurers with the power of a hug. Lastly, the game sounds like it will be an open-ended affair as you can tackle dungeons in any order and do side quests too.

If you’re all-in for this adventure, check out the full gameplay debut on Twitch at Monday, June 12 at 5:00 PM.

SOURCE: Press Release