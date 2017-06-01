Indie Developer Blends Fantasy RPG and Tinder in New Title Questr

Mutant Entertainment Studio announced new gameplay concept of combining classic Fantasy RPG with Tinder in Questr

At no point did it seem conceivable that combining the fantasy gaming genre with the concept of Tinder would ever be a thing, yet, here we are. Mutant Entertainment Studios has announced its next game today titled Questr, due out for PC. The game is said to be a lighthearted look at what a fantasy RPG would be like in a world of Tinder. The game is set to be filled with your typical fantasy RPG gaming tropes with the addition of the strangest yet most common real world app mechanic – swiping left or right based on who you want to interact with.

Should you be in need of some trusty companions on your quest or simply decide to hire someone to do the hard work for you, players will open their Questr app and swipe left or right to determine who will be hired for all of your noble and unsavory quests alike.





The game is oddly targeted for players 12 years and up, despite its more mature roots. Creative Director Jeff Underwood said the game is for everyone “from collectors to competitors, and explorers to achievers weve designed Questr around a few core design principles that make the game fun for everyone, while not taking itself too seriously.”

Questr is slated for a release in Q2 of 2017 and will be available exclusively on Windows for PC. For more information, check out the official website. What do you think of incorporating the fundamentals of Tinder into a playful fantasy RPG? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

Source: Press Release