Bungie’s Destiny 2 Looks Darker, Faster, and Weirder at Sony E3

Check Out These Unconventional Weapons in Destiny 2 E3 Trailer

Destiny 2 starts off with dire circumstances for the Traveler and the Guardians that protect it. The whole trailer shows the destruction of the Citadel, and a Titan (presumably Zavala) getting manhandled by the Cabal leader. In fact, the Cabal are just manhandling any Guardians they come across. But the Guardians aren’t out – some gameplay footage shows faster-paced gameplay, more sliding, and very very unconventional weapons. I mean, look at this:





What the hell is that? It fires a swarm of homing rockets in an area-of-effect, and absolutely decimates the hapless enemies below.

You’ve merely forgotten the fear of Death. Let me reacquaint you.

Speculations are that the Speaker’s lies will be revealed, the Traveler isn’t what it seems, and the Guardians are now just powering through on their own with cold, hard steel and lead.

Osiris also makes a guest appearance in the trailer, which tells us that the trials are not done yet!

Watch the E3 trailer here (unofficial):