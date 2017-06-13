Destiny 2 Bumps Up Its Console Release Date to September 6th, and Details Its Upcoming Open Beta on July 21st

Destiny 2 Will Launch For PC On October 24th

Destiny 2 showed off its curious weaponry in its E3 2017 trailer. but the title also stealthily moved some dates around in a E3 2017 recent trailer. That said, the change is a good one as the console release date for the upcoming Bungie space shooter will move from September 8th to September 6th for PS4 and Xbox One players. Thus, Guardians can enjoy two extra days of fighting off the Cabal. As for PC players, they’ll have to wait a little longer as the game will come on October 24th.

Besides that, a PlayStation 4 closed beta will take place on July 18; Xbox One will get theirs on July 19; and on July 21, everyone will be able to participate in the open beta. In an interview with Geoff Keighley, the Bungie devs note that the beta was to test the backend for the game, and have players enjoy the E3 2017 experiences at home. They also clarify that the game will run at 30 FPS on all consoles including Xbox One X, but will be uncapped for PC players.

From the interview, the devs says the upcoming beta will include:

Homecoming, the first mission of the game

Inverted Spire Strike mission

PvP

Hands-on with all its six sub-classes

And more content to be revealed

No date for PC beta yet, but Bungie will have an update about this later in August.