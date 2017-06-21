Death Squared Coming to the Switch This July

Blow Up Some Robots on the Switch With Death Squared Next Month

Death Squared, the delightful robot murder simulator, is coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 13th.

This newest version of the game will feature puzzles exclusive to the Switch, giving players more opportunities to get accidentally eradicated by lasers and gravity and whatnot. If you’re unfamiliar with the SMG Studios puzzler, players are tasked with guiding blocky robots called Cuboids across a series of deadly obstacle courses. The game is designed from the ground up for co-operative play, making it a perfect party game. For Switch owners, this means one more reason to bust out your console at social gatherings. After all, who isn’t up for some friendly robot annihilation from time to time?

Death Squared has around 120 stages in total, with 80 of those reserved for one-to-two player shenanigans. For a better idea of what sort of shenanigans are in store, check out the trailer for the game below. It’s loaded with gameplay footage and an unusual amount of laugh-screaming for a puzzle game.

SOURCE: Press Release