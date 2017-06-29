Darksiders 3 Will Avoid Open World; 4K Support Under Consideration

Players Can Still Explore Different Paths in the World of Darksiders 3

After a long wait, THQ Nordic is finally bringing us Darksiders 3. Aside from some brief footage, we still don’t know very much about the game. But in a recent interview, THQ Nordic’s Reinhard Pollice went into more detail about the kind of game we’re getting.

According to Pollice, the developers haven’t ruled out the presence of other horsemen in the game. Considering War, Death, and Strife, Fury may be able to utilize their weapons in some form of another.

Furthermore, when asked about moving around in the world and progression, Pollice compared Darksiders 3 to previous games.

“Our game is not trying to be a big open world RPG like Darksiders 2. It’s more contained like Darksiders 1.

“We built the world in a way that there is a natural sense of coming back to places but also the player always has choices where he wants to go and there is obviously a good amount of sides and secrets to discover.

“There is just plenty of additional stuff to discover including additional enemy encounters.”

Thus, THQ Nordic’s aims to keep Darksiders 3 more contained. Whether or not that will make for a seamless experience, time will tell.

As a final note, Pollice did confirm that support for the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X is under consideration. Therefore, we could be seeing the next Darksiders in 4K resolution. Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

Darksiders 3 is scheduled to arrive at some point in 2018. Check back for game updates as they arrive. Until then,

Happy gaming.

