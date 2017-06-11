Share This

 

Cuphead Gets Release Date at Microsoft E3 Press Conference

The Totally Adorable Old-School Animation Themed Indie Title Cuphead Gets Release Date at Microsoft E3 Press Conference

The totally adorable old-school animation themed indie title Cuphead gets release date at Microsoft E3 Press Conference. The run and gun, 1930s style 2D animated, side-scrolling adventure was announced back in 2014, and will be making its way to Xbox One and PC on September 29.

Cuphead was originally given a 2016 launch date back at E3 in 2015, but studio MDHR announced that the project was delayed until sometime later this year. Well, that time seems to be set at late September, just in time for the holiday season. You can watch the official release date trailer for Cuphead in the video below!:

Are you excited for the release of Cuphead? Will you be grabbing it for Xbox One or PC? Let us know in the comments below!

