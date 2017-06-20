Crytek Has Released Brand New Gameplay of Their Newest Title Hunt: Showdown

New Gameplay Released for Hunt: Showdown

Last month Crytek unveiled a chilling teaser trailer for their newest upcoming title Hunt: Showdown and today the developer released brand new gameplay footage. If you thought the teaser was creepy, who knows what you’ll think now!

Hunt: Showdown was originally announced three years ago, in 2014, as a game similar to Darksiders. Unfortunately, the development of the title was shifted, after Crytek announced in July of the same year, that they were restructuring. Last month, along with a teaser trailer, the game was re-announced with a brand new name and some re imaging!

The new footage released today features Magnus Larbrant, the game’s Creative Director and Chris Auty, and Level Design Director as they hunt down a massive spider in a eerie swamp set in Louisiana. The duo must face four other teams of two, and plenty of lurking monsters in an attempt to get the bounty they’re competing for, deploying various tactics to get the job done. While matches have been said to run between 20 and 40 minutes long, the new gameplay footage showcases an intense 8 minute round.

Check out the overview of Hunt: Showdown below, directly from Crytek.

“You and your partner are members of a secret hunting society that tracks and kills monsters. The bounties are high, but so are the risks. The smallest mistake will cost you everything—your bounty, your gear, your life, and your very soul. Some hunt for wealth, some for power. Some hunt to protect others, some hunt for glory. You must track your quarry through a dark and treacherous world. Winner takes all. Fail, and go straight to hell. Hunting for sport is child’s play. This is a different kind of game, one with high stakes and even higher rewards. You will face creatures that want to gorge themselves on your flesh and devour your soul. Everything and everyone is against you—even the earth itself. Make one mistake, and you will die in filth, forgotten. Succeed, and the bounty and the glory will be immense.Other hunters seek the same prey, lust for the same bounty. Get in their way, and you may find yourself their target. Get caught, and they will pry your trophy from your cold, dead hands.”