Cristiano Ronaldo Announced as Cover Star for FIFA 18 in Reveal Trailer

Cover Athlete Announced as FIFA 18 Reveal Trailer Is Released

Yesterday we told you that the official reveal trailer for FIFA 18 was supposed to drop today, and did it ever deliver! With the game’s release just a few short months away, Electronic Arts revealed some important details, including who will be this year’s cover star: global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

This choice comes as little surprise for those who know just a little bit about Cristiano Ronaldo. He is frequently ranked as the best player in the world, and is regarded worldwide as one of the greatest players of all time! Hailing from Portugal, he plays for both Real Madrid C.F, who are the reigning and defending UEFA Champions League winners of back to back seasons. Ronaldo was also named FIFA Men’s Player of the Year last year, is Portugal’s top goal-scorer of all time and he has just become the first player to score his 100th goal in European competition!

Despite these and many more accolades, this is the first time Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared on the cover of the popular franchise! Aaron McHardy, Senior Producer for EA Sports FIFA stated that “The world’s best player has helped fuel the biggest leap forward on the pitch that we’ve ever delivered.” He continued, “We are extremely excited to partner with Cristiano – working with him we learned a lot about his unique play style and what makes him so special. His passion, energy and global fanbase make him the perfect ambassador for FIFA 18.”

Cristiano Ronaldo also talked about working with EA, and being chosen as the cover star for the latest FIFA title. “It is a real pleasure to be on the cover of FIFA 18…It’s a great feeling and I am grateful to have been chosen.” For those who order the Ronaldo Edition of FIFA 18 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC, they will receive access to the game three days early, up to $60 worth of additional content which will include 20 jumbo premium gold packs (1 pack for each of the 20 consecutive weeks). It will also include eight special edition Ultimate Team kits and more! You can check out this Ronaldo Edition shared on Twitter by EA below.

FIFA 18 launches worldwide on September 29th, 2017 on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS3 and Xbox 360! Fans of the franchise can tune into EA Play on June 10th at 12pm PST/ 3pm EST to learn more about the game. Keep it locked for future updates as they become available and check out the FIFA 18 reveal trailer below.

SOURCE: Press Release