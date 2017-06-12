The Crew 2 Debuts at UbiE3 Conference – If It Moves, You Can Race It

Cars, Planes, or Boats – Race to Your Heart’s Content

Just as the audience was getting hyped for the UbiE3 conference, the publisher/developer released a montage of new footage showcasing races on ground, sea, and air. They even added some wicked stunts for an extra case of vertigo.

Following their epic cinematic trailer, Ubisoft gave us a glimpse into the stunning open world. Players will race like never before once they take to the skies as pilot speedsters or boat savants. Or, if you’re more traditional, you can drive the fastest cars. According to Ubisoft, players will be able to race across the country in the vehicle of their choice. Therefore, you can become the master of your favorite profession. The sky’s the limit, literally.

UbiE3 just gave us a preview of what’s to come in their latest racing title. The Crew 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to The Crew, an innovative driving MMO for the next generation of hardware. And now, players can experience the beta. Anyone can register at Thecrewgame.com/beta.

The Crew 2 will be releasing for Xbox One, PC, and PS4 in early 2018. Stay tuned for more E3 coverage as it comes our way. Until then, enjoy the show.