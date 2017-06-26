Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy PlayStation 4 Install Size Revealed

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy File Size Revealed

Crash was an iconic experience for PlayStation when it first launched, giving us a new platforming adventure with a wholly unique character that could compete with the icons of Nintendo but still had a singularly PlayStation feel. The Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy is a complete remaster of the original three games which set the lovable orange guy apart from the competition. The new Crash game has been rebuilt from the ground up with high definition 4K resolution and remastered audio effects. Today, we learned just how much hard drive space the game will take up.

The install size for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has been revealed and is listed as taking up a total of 23.42 GB on the Playstation Marketplace. That is not too shabby considering you are getting three games in one package. As we mentioned, this remaster of Crash Bandicoot features the three core games including; Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped. Check out our Crash preview from E3 right here:

It’s going to be an epic blast from the past! Early reviews of the game are looking extremely positive, most notably the fact that the classic attitude and charm we all know and love have returned without being shoe-horned in – the game feels authentic and more lovable than before. The game also features the ability to play as Crash’s sister Coco, however, the difference does not affect gameplay in any way, although she definitely has an attitude of her own on screen.

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy is developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and is scheduled for release June 30th, 2017.

