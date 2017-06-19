2K Games Reveals Cover Star for WWE 2K18 Alongside Details for the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions

Latest Cover Star for WWE 2K18 Has Been Announced

Earlier today 2K Games released a new trailer announcing this year’s cover star for WWE 2K18, alongside some other details surrounding the different game editions. On top of this announcement, the wrestler spoke about what the cover meant to him, and took to WWE Raw to discuss it as well!

This year’s cover wrestler for WWE is the famous “Architect” himself, Seth Rollins! The trailer that was released announcing this features Rollins destroying items representing both wrestlers from the past, as well as those who are currently on the roster. Check out what Seth Rollins had to say about being the cover star for WWE 2K18 below.

“As the WWE 2K18 cover Superstar and franchise ambassador, it is my incredible honor and mission to ensure this game will truly BE LIKE NO ONE – a calling card perfect for everything I stand for – as it sets forth on its own unique path. Following in the footsteps of other WWE 2K cover Superstars – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar – I now carry the torch and proudly represent a new generation of WWE Superstars. I am the future, and the future can’t be stopped.”

On top of this big reveal, 2K also discussed both the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the newest upcoming WWE title. The Deluxe Edition will be available both digitally and as a physical copy and will be released four days early, on October 13th, for everyone that pre-orders it. The Deluxe edition will come with the following items included as well:

Copy of WWE 2K18 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging

Access to Season Pass content

Access to WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus digital content

Additional WWE 2K18 Collector's Edition digital content

For everyone who purchases the Collector’s Edition of WWE 2K18, like with the Deluxe Edition, they will receive the game on October 13th! With this being said, this version is only available at participating retailers. As of right now, there have been no details given as to what will be included with this game bundle. Players can expect to hear more about this edition later this summer.

Check out the reveal trailer and cover art below and let us know your thoughts in the comments below. WWE 2K18 will be available on October 17th, 2017 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

