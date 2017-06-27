Reggie Fils-Aime Confirms Wii U Titles Will Be Coming to Nintendo Switch

Reggie Fils-Aime Confirms Wii U Titles Will Be Making Their Way to the Nintendo Switch

Make way for even more games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, games that might be incredibly familiar to any fan of the Nintendo Family’s game roster. Nintendo’s executive Reggie Fils-Aime confirms Wii U titles will be making their way to the newest console released by Nintendo, following suit alongside recent Wii U exclusives porting their way over to the Switch such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Pokken Tournament Deluxe.

According to Fils-Aime, fans should expect revamped versions of Wii U games to be arriving on the Nintendo Switch. The influx of ports will shine a light on Wii U titles that might have been overlooked for the under-sold console, exposing them to a new generation that has much, much more love to give to the recently released Nintendo Switch console.

“Given the install base of Wii U, there was some fantastic content that consumers did not get to play…So that creates certainly a business opportunity,” Fils-Aime stated about the ports-to-be for the Nintendo Switch, “On the other hand, one of the things that we’ve discussed internally is, there really needs to be an additional element to that game to make it fresh, and to further compel the consumer to buy in.”

Fils-Aime assured Nintendo gamers that, by next March, we can expect most major franchises and their games to be moved to the Switch. This seems well needed, as the Nintendo Switch has barely been clinging onto a handful of original titles for its console since its launch earlier this year.

What Wii U games do you want to see make their way over to the Nintendo Switch? Which ones could you do without? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

SOURCE