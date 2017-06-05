Call of Duty WW2 Multiplayer to Include More Fronts Than the Campaign

Multiplayer Will Also Be More “Strategic” Than Previous Games

More Call of Duty WW2 news is right around the corner. With the multiplayer reveal coming at next week’s E3, Sledgehammer Games’ had a few important notes to reveal beforehand. Namely, how the campaign and multiplayer will differ from each other.

Speaking in the latest issue of EDGE Magazine, Sledgehammer Games’ Glenn Schoefield and Michael Condrey commented on the pacing and maps of Call of Duty WW2. Since this project follows Advanced Warfare, they have significantly slowed down the game’s pace. While it will still feel like Call of Duty, it will be more strategic. We’ll discover exactly how at E3 2017, but here’s what they had to say:

“It’s the fast-action experience you’re used to, and gritty and visceral but certainly, the boosts and thrusts and abilities that we introduced in Advanced Warfare and you’ve seen in other games that are around… future technology and exoskeletons are just not appropriate for this game. You can imagine trying to find a balance where it feels strategic and appropriate to the time period, while still maintaining the fun of multiplayer. It’s more grounded and more strategic, and I think you’ll find it’s not as fast.

“The feeling of being able to identify your lanes and threats is so different when you’re grounded. We spent a lot of time on map design, and there’s a lot of fundamental rules about sightlines and engagements. But it’s transformational when you [no longer] have to worry about an unseen threat from the sky.”

And for those who were worried about the scope of Call of Duty WW2‘s multiplayer, the maps will include more than the western front reimagined in the single-player campaign. According to the developer, multiple fronts will be available via multiplayer maps.

Naturally, we assume the Americans and Germans are playable factions. However, Sledgehammer hasn’t explicitly said which other factions will be available. That may simply depend on the front. The last Call of Duty game set in World War 2, World at War, included both Pacific and Eastern theaters, making Japan and Russia playable. Time will tell whether this next title will reintroduce either.

In our past coverage, Sledgehammer Games also said they would include authentic females as playable characters. According to history, Russia’s military included the highest count of armed women. So that may be a hint. What are your thoughts? Comment below. And be sure to check back for more news and updates, especially during E3.

Happy gaming.

