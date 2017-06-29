Another Call of Duty Game Added to Xbox Backwards Compatibility Today

Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Gets Another Game

Today, it was announced that another game is available for the Xbox One through Backwards Compatibility. Larry Hyrb from Xbox, revealed the news on Twitter. As the list of backwards compatible games continues to grow, with over 100 titles, they just keep getting better each time!

Since the release of Xbox One Backward Compatibility program, it has been one of the most popular features to hit the Xbox One platform! This isn’t surprising though, as it allows Xbox gamers the opportunity to play some of their favourite Xbox 360 games on the newest console. Xbox adds to the list of backwards compatible games quite regularly, and as such they have released another one today. Xbox’s Larry Hryb announced via Twitter that Call of Duty: Ghosts has been added to the backward compatible list.

Call of Duty: Ghosts is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/7RiiLnPS0Y — 💬 Larry Hryb (@majornelson) June 29, 2017

When we reviewed the game back in 2013, we said: “Simply put, Call of Duty: Ghosts is a game that pushes the franchise forward, especially in the multiplayer department. That giant leap we saw when the original Modern Warfare game touched down is not quite there, but yet in a time when the development team had to stick handle a game what would be a released on 5 different consoles (Wii U, PS3, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox 360), Ghosts is an impressive feat. The single player campaign is a wild ride despite its underwhelming storyline and short play through while the multiplayer aspects of the game take the cake and raise the franchise to even higher heights. It’s jam packed with all sorts of new content from an engaging squads mode, a hectic Extinction mode and a new slate of multiplayer features to keep the core Call of Duty gamers playing for hours on end. Call of Duty Ghosts isn’t the best Call of Duty game of the series but the multiplayer alone is worth the price of admission.”

