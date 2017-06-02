Bungie Pulls the Plug on Future Destiny Updates as They Focus on the Sequel

Bungie Will Not Be Releasing Any Future Destiny Updates
Bungie has announced today that they will no longer be releasing updates for the original Destiny game as they look to the future with Destiny 2! The last update promoted by the developer is Age of Triumph, which means that whatever bugs and issues are within the game now will remain there.
As the original title will no longer receive sandbox updates which help fix specific issues, balance gameplay and tweak weapon archetypes, Bungie looks to focus solely on Destiny 2. In the weekly update from Bungie, the developer also addressed some of the feedback for their original FPS title in the series. They stated that they are aware of the areas where the sandbox needs improvement, as online multiplayer is always a constant work in progress, however Destiny 2 is quickly approaching and they want to ensure launch is as smooth as possible. Of course, with only 3 months before the new title comes out, this shift in focus makes total sense.
If you’re wondering what this means for the game overall, as of right now it just means that how the game is currently, is how it will be until the game servers are shut down. There will be no nerfs and buffs of weapons, meaning that sidearms will continue to dominate the world of PvP. In addition to this, any issues that players encounter during raids, like the disappearing sword in Crota’s End, will remain. Realistically though, most players currently playing Destiny will likely switch over to the newest game in the series when it comes out!
As Bungie is focused on making Destiny 2 as spectacular as possible, they are asking for player feedback for the beta that launches this summer for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One because although the original game might be as balanced as it will ever be, Destiny 2 will likely need quite a bit of tweaking to make all of the subclasses equally fair for PvP.
Destiny 2 will be released on September 8th, 2017 for both the PS4 and Xbox One, however no date is currently available for the release of the PC version. We should find out more about Destiny 2 next weekend during E3, as more details are highly anticipated, however if you want to check out our first impressions of the game, you can check them out here.
Are you disappointed that there will be no future fixes or updates for Destiny 2 or are you excited that Bungie is putting all of their energy into the sequel? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates as they become available!