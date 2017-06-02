Bungie Pulls the Plug on Future Destiny Updates as They Focus on the Sequel

Bungie has announced today that they will no longer be releasing updates for the original Destiny game as they look to the future with Destiny 2! The last update promoted by the developer is Age of Triumph, which means that whatever bugs and issues are within the game now will remain there.

As the original title will no longer receive sandbox updates which help fix specific issues, balance gameplay and tweak weapon archetypes, Bungie looks to focus solely on Destiny 2. In the weekly update from Bungie, the developer also addressed some of the feedback for their original FPS title in the series. They stated that they are aware of the areas where the sandbox needs improvement, as online multiplayer is always a constant work in progress, however Destiny 2 is quickly approaching and they want to ensure launch is as smooth as possible. Of course, with only 3 months before the new title comes out, this shift in focus makes total sense. If you’re wondering what this means for the game overall, as of right now it just means that how the game is currently, is how it will be until the game servers are shut down. There will be no nerfs and buffs of weapons, meaning that sidearms will continue to dominate the world of PvP. In addition to this, any issues that players encounter during raids, like the disappearing sword in Crota’s End, will remain. Realistically though, most players currently playing Destiny will likely switch over to the newest game in the series when it comes out!