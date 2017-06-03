Bungie Launches Destiny 2 ‘Zavala’s Prelude’ Trailer

New Destiny 2 Trailer focuses on Commander Zavala’s Past

Any time you see the words ‘Bungie’ or ‘Destiny’ in the news, you know its sure to draw the attention of everyone around. Taunting the fans of Destiny as Bungie has been doing since the announcement of the highly anticipated sequel, a new trailer has just hit to give fans some insights into the origin of Commander Zavala.

We get to see some fantastic backstory and an almost stirring narrative as Zavala’s tale unfolds. Its interesting to see the number of deaths he experiences with the ghost frequently returning him to life. While this is clearly an important game mechanic there is something both empowering and pitying in watching him suffer and die over and over again. Such is the life of a Guardian.





Bungie recently announced that they would be discontinuing any future planned updates for Destiny so that they can focus more on the development of Destiny 2, due out on Playstation 4 and Xbox One on September 8th, with no date for the PC version announced yet. For more information on Destiny 2 and all of its awe-inspiring new content, check out the official website.

Source: Press Release