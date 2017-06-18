Not Even Bungie Knew What ‘The Darkness’, the Major Destiny Antagonist, Was Supposed to Be

Bungie Admits That They Had ‘No Clue’ What the Major Destiny Antagonist, ‘The Darkness’, Was Supposed to Be

The major Destiny antagonist, ‘The Darkness’, has a past that’s very abstract and undefined because not even Bungie knew what it was supposed to be. In an interview with Kotaku, Luke Smith, director of The Taken King and Destiny 2, admits this himself, then further elaborates his determination to sculpt a vibrant and solid background for the foe before it makes its appearance in again.

Smith goes into detail, stating “So, I think that at a point, just totally candidly? We had no idea what it was. Straight up. We had no clue. We didn’t know what it was, and we, for a period, we chose [that] we’re going to lump all the races [in together], and you see this in the tooltips in the game. ‘Minions of the Darkness.’ And we had taken all the races and said, ‘Ah, they’ll just be the Darkness.’ But that’s not what the IP deserves.”

Because of this, Smith chose to focus the game squarely on the Travel and your Guardian, and losing their Light. The lore for the surrounding environment and elements is well established and setting aside The Darkness will add to the solidarity of the game as a whole. Now, they aren’t scrapping The Darkness forever, they’re just tucking it away until they have a solid ground to launch the antagonist off of again.

“When we’re going to talk about Darkness next, we need to know what it is and have a plan for it,” Smith proclaimed to Kotaku, “And we do.”

Do you plan on grabbing a copy of Destiny 2 when it launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on September 6th? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below!

