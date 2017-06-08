Bully 2 Listed by Game Informer; Listing then Taken Down

Would Rockstar Games Be Hiding a Bully 2 in Development?

Earlier today, a Reddit user spotted a listing on Game Informer, and that listing was for none other than Bully 2. Because of this, we are faced with a big W.T.F. It’s hard to believe Rockstar would be far along in development (Red Dead Redemption 2 and all that), but there you have it.

And it is only listed for PlayStation 4, but that could be a placeholder. Not long after the listing was spotted, Game Informer contacted outlets via Twitter and said the following:

“You might be seeing reports we have reported Bully 2 exists. This is in error. We have not heard anything about a sequel to Bully.”

Game Informer’s response makes total sense. Since Rockstar initially planned for Red Dead Redemption 2‘s release at the end of this year, another reveal seems unlikely. However, that doesn’t change the fact that we still have the freaken listing. It’s right there – Bully 2: Kevin’s Back Jack.

The whole situation seems odd, but it would be an injustice to avoid mentioning it. For all we know, Rockstar was planning the reveal for E3 and Game Informer jumped the gun. In which case, we imagine developers would be pissed. But what are your thoughts? Comment down below.

Remember to check back for more news, updates, and confirmations as we bring you all the information regarding E3 2017.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE