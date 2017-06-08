Accolade Announces Bubsy: The Woolies Strike for PS4 and PC

Finally

One of my favorite gaming memories in the 90’s was Bubsy 3D, not because of the game’s awkward attempt at 3D platforming, but for the legendary EGM Seanbaby review we got out of it. The furry mascot first burst onto the scene with his 16-bit 2D platformer, Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind. It’s been more than 20 years since we last saw him, but he is making a comeback in Bubsy: The Woolies Strike for PS4, and PC this fall.

The announcement comes from Accolade, the Bubsy publisher that ran from 1985 to 2000, has returned with a new Busby game for 2017. The game looks to be a return to its 2D platformer roots but with 3D graphics. The series villains, the Woolies, are back for the ride as well.

The trailer looks pretty uninspiring, there’s even a count for purple yarn balls that will have you collect up to 600 yarn balls. The UI looks pretty rough, but maybe this is an early build. Bubsy can climb walls and glide down from his jumps as well. Whether this will be a Sonic Mania or Might No.9 caliber of retro goodness remains to be seen, but I’d bet all the yarn balls in the world that it’ll be closer to the latter.

Gematsu also got a satirical interview with the mascot as well that underlines his reason for this latest adventure. The tone of the interview and the trailer almost seem to be mocking the return of the character. Will this sarcastic strategy work when the game comes out this fall? Whatever the case, it was smart to get Bubsy: The Woolies Strike‘s announcement ahead of E3 2017.

So…. where’s Gex the Gecko at these days?

SOURCE