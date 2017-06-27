Breath of the Wild Director goes In Depth with Midna’s Helmet in New DLC

The Zelda Fan’s Guide to Facts about In-Game Items

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched with spectacular acclaim. Thus, understandably, fans are looking forward to the new DLC coming this month. With the anticipation levels rising, Breath of the Wild Art Director Takizawa decided to go in-depth with one of many DLC items, Midna’s Helmet. New info was revealed in a special news post, “Countdown to DLC Pack 1: The Master Trials.”

.

Early in the development of Twilight Princess, creators had Tetra from The Windwaker serve as Link’s companion. But that would only last until they fleshed out Midna’s design. And the design stemmed from a character within a “secret” project prior to Twilight Princess. Thus, she would inherit the features of the “goblin/devilkin” from said project.

“The actual Midna’s Helmet was the physical manifestation of extremely powerful shadow magic passed onto the royal family of an alternate world, but when Link equips it in the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, it will add ‘Guardian Resist Up’ to Link’s defense. This will give Link more armor options when facing Guardians, so I hope you will utilize it well. My recommendation is to use this Helmet while exploring the world with Wolf Link!”

Midna would become so popular and imperative that Nintendo perched her on the Wolf Link amiibo. She was finalized after a long trial and error process, reaching the figure we know today. And the helmet that can be found in Breath of the Wild serves as Nintendo’s nod to fans. Will she be present in some other capacity? We may have to wait to find out.

DLC Pack 1 and 2 for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are available exclusively through the Expansion Pass and cannot be purchased individually. Stay tuned for more designer talks as we approach the June 30 launch date for “The Master trials.”

SOURCE