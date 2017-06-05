Breaking Bad Will Be Getting a VR Experience

Sony Makes Moves to Get VR to Break Bad

One of the stranger announcements today, we will be getting a Breaking Bad VR experience, Polygon reports. To be clear, it will not be a game, but instead, a virtual reality experience based on AMC’s iconic show about a chemistry teacher who reconnects with a former student to create a booming start-up business. Sony has been busy with a lot of folks from the TV industry curious about the story-telling potential of VR.



“We’re working with Sony Pictures and Vince Gilligan to bring a Breaking Bad VR experience out,” Sony’s president of Sony Interactive Entertainment America Shawn Layden told Polygon. “I don’t know what it’s going to be. No idea what it’s going to do, but they’re very keen at looking at virtual reality as the new medium. It’s not an extension. It’s not an upgrade of a current medium. It’s a brand new platform and movie directors and film directors are going to have to learn new disciplines in order to tell their story in that kind of a world where the viewer’s got completely free agency on where they go, where they look, what they see.”

Game of Thrones did something similar by offering a VR experience focused on the show’s Wall. For Breaking Bad, I’m unclear what aspect of the show would be suitable for a VR experience. As the locales in the show are mundane without plot, and the show’s meth-making would be an unlikely candidate as well. It’s not confirmed, but the VR experience will likely live on PSVR when it’s ready (which won’t be this year).

In the meantime, if you need a Breaking Bad gaming fix, well, there’s always this mobile game.

SOURCE

