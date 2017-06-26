New ‘Bombshells’ Trailer Shows Off Three New Characters in Agents of Mayhem

Exciting Trailer for Agents of Mayhem Shows off the ‘Bombshells” of the Game

If you were a fan of the Saints Row series, you’re likely waiting with high hopes for the newest title from Volition and Deep Silver and while it’s very different from the original franchise, there are quite a few similarities to get excited about. At E3 this year we got our hands on Agents of Mayhem and thought it was pretty awesome overall and with just under 2 months until release, this new bombshell trailer is just what we needed to get on hype train running full speed ahead!

The new trailer, released earlier today, shows off the “Bombshells” of Agents of Mayhem. These are the three hard hitting characters of Joule, Rama, and Redcard. Each of the characters have their own featured abilities, looking a lot like the characters from Blizzard’s Overwatch for example. Joule is a pretty, yet badass engineer that deploys turrets to leave a path of destruction in her wake, and her master programmer ability makers her useful for hacking everything. Rama makes using a bow look effortless, making more precise shots the longer she charges her bow. On top of that, he arrows deal bonus damage to shields, making quick work of those enemies trying to protect themselves. Redcard is a soccer (football in the UK) fanatic that excels in close proximity to his enemies with his weapon called the Hooligan.

The ‘bombshells’ trailer shows off quite a bit of gameplay, throwing in some 2D animated cutscenes for each of the three heroes as well. Earlier this month it was announced that if players who pre-order Agents of Mayhem, will receive Johnny Gat as a bonus and if that isn’t the perfect incentive, I’m not quite sure what is. Agents of Mayhem is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC August 15th. Check out the exciting bombshell trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments below.

