Blizzard Announces They Are Looking Into Solving Rage Quitting for Overwatch Competitive Play

Those Who Leave Overwatch Competitive Play Will Have Consequences

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that they are looking into a solution for rage quitting during competitive matches on Overwatch. If you’re someone who often plays this game mode, you will appreciate the efforts!

This reaction from Blizzard comes after a number of players have offered their various fixes to the problem. As we all know, whether playing competitive or not, when teammates leave the game it leaves your team at a disadvantage, which is more than frustrating. While the majority of players rage quit, or leave out of frustration, there are others who end up leaving due to network issues and the like.

Many in the Overwatch community have suggested several different solutions to deal with those who leave competitive play have posed several solutions to deal with this over the past year, one of which poses marking players with red icons, identifying them as ‘leavers’. This designation would make it so that these players would be matched with those who do the same.

Game Director Jeff Kaplan recently answered a few of these posts, saying that he appreciated their thoughts on the matter. This is what he had to say about the idea of matching similar players together, “Our philosophy has been that we would rather not have leavers playing the game at all (especially in Competitive Play). We keep increasing the penalty for leaving and will continue to do so. We’re in the process of implementing a new policy which would take into account how many Competitive Seasons you have been banned from and at a certain point, prevent you from playing Competitive ever again.”

After someone responded saying that the next step was to review and ban such rage quitters, Kaplan stated that they’ve been doing research into this problem, looking into some different solutions. ” We do both manual and auto detection on our end, but player reports are the most immediate indicator that point us in the right direction. We also discussed the need for more feedback for the person doing the reporting so it doesn’t feel like your report is going into the void.”

While it hasn’t been confirmed what punishment these players will face, or when we can expect this system to be implemented, it’s likely not too far away. What do you think about it? What punishment do you think players who leave should face? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked to find out what Blizzard finally decides!

