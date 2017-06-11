Black Desert Online, the Great Fantasy MMO, Is Coming to Xbox One

Black Desert Online to Hit Console with 4K Support

Since Microsoft just revealed it’s great 4K experience on the new Xbox One X, they were happy to reveal a ton of games arriving with the feature. Among them is none other than the beloved MMO Black Desert Online. Thus, players will be able to experience the next-gen MMO on console for the first time.

If you’re totally loyal to console and new to the world of Black Desert Online, you can immerse yourself in MMO’s like never before. Developed by Pearl Abyss, the game offers one of the most fun and complex battle systems. Everything you can hope for in an RPG is at your disposal. And pretty soon, you’ll be able to play with your friends on Xbox.

Black Desert Online is a sandbox, living-world MMORPG. Experience fast-paced, action-packed combat, hunt monsters and huge bosses, fight with friends in a guild to siege nodes and region castles, train your life skills such as fishing, trading, crafting, cooking, and much more!

Furthermore, Black Desert Online offers some of the most in-depth character customization, letting anyone go nuts with individualized appearances. As stated, it is one of the most advanced MMOs of this generation, pairing great visuals with great gameplay. Expect news on an exact release date when it arrives. And stay tuned for more of our E3 coverage. A lot more is inbound.