BioWare’s Anthem Was Running Real-Time at E3 & at 2160 Resolution

Additionally, Anthem Showcased Console Graphics

Microsoft ended their E3 press conference with the reveal of BioWare’s new IP, Anthem. We got a showcase of a stunning environment and seamless exploration. For this reason, many viewers believed it scripted and unlikely reflection of the final product. Furthermore, people cast doubt about it running on a console. Bearing this in mind, EA’s Patrick Soderlund confirmed the opposite.

Anthem utilizes the Frostbite Engine and was running on Xbox One X hardware, Soderlund confirmed to Digital Foundry. Moreover, it was running real-time during the showcase. And after a technical analysis of the demo, DF discovered it was running at 2160 checkerboarding resolution. Therefore, Digital Foundry found little reason to doubt its running on the new console.

Everything we saw during Anthem’s reveal was consistent with the Frostbite Engine. Same engine used for Mass Effect: Andromeda. Thus, we know a console can handle 2160 resolution and will probably extend to 4K. The game was given a release window for 2018 and will be available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. There’s practically no information outside E3’s reveal. However, we do know it’s a shared-world RPG in the vein of Destiny. Better yet, we know it’s being written by Drew Karpyshyn, the same lead writer behind Mass Effect 1 and 2.

