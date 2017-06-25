The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ Is Getting a Beautiful PS4 Retail Release

The upcoming PlayStation 4 release of The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ will be getting both a digital release as well as a beautiful PS4 retail release this year. Developer Nicalis Inc. tweeted that The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ will be following its previously released predecessors with grace, and will be coming out with a physical release that you can grab from your local game store alongside the previously announced digital version of the game.

Pre-orders also got teased by Nicalis Inc., stating that gamers that grab the PS4 version of The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ before launch will be getting a fabulous pre-order bonus. What exactly this snazzy bonus is, we haven’t a clue, but it definitely provides the motivation needed to snag it before it hits the shelves.

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ coming to #PS4 at retail and digital

Maybe with a PS4 preorder bonus!

Are you ready for another run? pic.twitter.com/d4G9jUyOFW — Nicalis, Inc. (@nicalis) June 24, 2017

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ is the latest expansion to the dark, rougelike title The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth. It initially released earlier this year, providing additional content to the game and giving support for mods and other user-created content. Afterbirth+ is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Mac, and Linux operating systems. You can expect it to be making its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.

Have your gotten your hands on The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+, or are you waiting to get your hands on the glorious new physical release for PS4? Let us know in the comments below!

