Beyond Good & Evil 2 Got Revealed but Isn’t in Development Yet

Fans Will Have to Reserve Their Excitement for Awhile

E3 serves many purposes. For starters, it gets gamers excited. Afterward, we get reveals, news, and release dates for the latest software. In the case of Beyond Good & Evil 2’s reveal, we got nothing more than excitement. According to the developer, the game isn’t being developed yet.

Ubisoft had a fantastic time showing us Beyond Good & Evil 2, but we received no gameplay. And that’s because there is no gameplay to show off. In an interview with The Verge, mastermind Michel Ancel confirmed that development hasn’t even begun yet. He explains why:

“When you don’t have this technology, you can’t really start the game. It’s too difficult. But now we can say for sure that we will make this game, we’ll finish it. Because we have the technology for it.”

The date is June 16, 2017. At this point in time, Ubisoft was in “day zero of development” for Beyond Good & Evil 2. When the game actually nears completion, we’ll look back on this post to count the number of years it took.

We suspect our next post about the game will be immediately after development is announced. Stay tuned for updates. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

