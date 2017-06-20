Beating ‘A Hole New World’ Can Earn You A Free Game

Mad Gear Games Gives ‘A Hole New World’ Players Unique Prizes For Completion

Probably one of the stranger bonuses to pop up from a video game, for those of you who have A Hole New World on Steam, developer Mad Gear Games is offering you an interesting incentive to play: Beat the game and win (among other things) the next game created by Mad Gear Games.

To be more specific,the first 50 players to complete A Hole New World on Steam and receive the “good ending” must then contact Mad Gear Games, who will then get access to talk to developers of their next upcoming games, as well as free biweekly updates on said game to try out until the final copy is released. This bonus comes as a response to the question “What about PC players?” when it was announced that the first three players who unlocked every achievement in the console version of the game would receive an exclusive NES cartridge version of the game.

A Hole New World had a successful Kickstarter campaign looking for $8000 and receiving over $9000. The game is designed to play like as a 2D arcade experience with classic NES aesthetics, as players take control of the Potion Master in an effort to defeat the evil that is invading your world from the Upside Down.

A Hole New World has released on PC and Xbox One as of May 19th, however the game is still awaiting a Playstation 4 release sometime this summer. For more information on the game, check out its official website.

What do you think of this truly retro experience? What would you rather have: the NES cartridge or creative input on a new game? Let us know what you think on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

Source: Press Release.