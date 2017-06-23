PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Soars past 4 Million Copies Sold in Just 3 Months

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Selling Like Hotcakes

Back in April we told you about the huge success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, selling 1 million copies in the first week alone. Now, Bluehole, the developer and publisher of the title, has reported that it has sold 4 million copies within just 3 months on Steam Early Access!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds launched on March 23rd of this year, during the same month that saw the release of some other vastly popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mass Effect: Andromeda, as well as the much sought after Nintendo Switch. On top of the fact that there were plenty of amazing releases during the same month, leaving very little room for a successful launch, what makes the number so shocking is the fact that it sold 4 million copies during Steam Early Access alone! It did not launch on any other platform at the time of release, unlike the other games.

If you’re not sure what PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is, the game is a third-person battle-royale and the winner of the match is the last player, or duo, left standing! Check out the official description of the latest title taking the gaming community by storm below.

“Starting with nothing, players must fight to locate weapons and supplies in a battle to be the lone survivor. This realistic, high tension game is set on a massive 8×8 km island with a level of detail that showcases Unreal Engine 4’s capabilities.”

Currently PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available only via Steam Early Access for $29.99 USD, however earlier this month it was announced that it will be released later this year for PC and Xbox One as well. At this point, unfortunately for fans, it doesn’t seem like the game will be coming to the PlayStation 4.

What do you think about the success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

