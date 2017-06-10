Star Wars: Battlefront II Looks Badass In New Gameplay Trailer As EA Reveals Fantastic Game Changers

EA Reveals Official Gameplay Trailer for Battlefront II at E3 2017

Over the past few weeks there have been multiple leaks about Star Wars: Battlefront II, up until just before EA’s press conference this afternoon at E3. Of course EA upstaged all of the leaks, showing off an epic new gameplay trailer and detailing a bunch of new game changers fans can expect from the upcoming title!

During EA’s press conference at EA Play 2017, they highlighted the upcoming Star Wars: Battlefront II with an awesome new trailer that revealed the game’s focus across the different Star Wars eras! The game will take place across the entire Star Wars universe, which will include the prequel trilogy, as well as the recent films. What’s more is that the trailer also hints at the game’s single-player campaign.

In addition to the gameplay trailer, EA announced that they would be offering multiple themed content seasons for free instead of a paid season pass! These “seasons” will be free content updates, with the first as early as the following month after the release of Battlefront II based on The Last Jedi. This set will include Finn and Captain Phasma, as well as Crait, a new planet, and a new space map above the planet D’Qar! Players can also expect future seasons to include more planets, heroes, modes, weapons and vehicles.

Star Wars: Battlefront II will be released on November 17th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Check out the new gameplay trailer revealed at E3 below!