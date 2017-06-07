Astro Boy: Edge of Time Battle Strategy Card Game Bursts into Steam This Month

Looking for a battle strategy card game to test your wits with this summer? Well, Astro Boy: Edge of Time will satisfy those needs in a jiffy. Coming to Windows PC via Steam, Astro Boy: Edge of Time sculpts decks and worlds after the beloved characters from Osamu Tezuka, reimagined by famous creators, and throws them into an all new storyline.

Celebrating the 90th birth anniversary of Astro Boy creator Osamu Tezuka, an card-game that every skill level of players, from beginner and advanced, can jump into and play. Modern-style character redesigns of classic characters fill this all new game in honor of of his wonderful works of literature.

In this card-battle game, players must face off against rivals of the Osamu Tezuka world, battling them with decks of strategically organized decks of 30 cards, until their HP has been reduced to 0. Attacking cards, called “Enforcers,” lead the battle and carve away at your opponent’s HP while your defense cards, or “Guardians,” comprise the ground between your opponent and your own HP.

Both English and Japanese versions of the game will be coming to Steam this month! Are you excited to jump in on the action and test your card skills against other players in Astro Boy fashion? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release