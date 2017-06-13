Play Like the Pharaoh with an $800 Assassin’s Creed Origins Edition

What Comes in the Most Expensive Assassin’s Creed Origins Edition?

I wish to be buried with my possessions, encased in a tomb in the great pyramids. I can get one step closer by buying a $799 Collector’s Edition of Assassin’s Creed Origins, entitled “Dawn of the Creed Legendary Edition”, the most expensive Assassin’s Creed Origins Edition – and possibly the most expensive edition of any Assassin’s Creed game.

But what comes with the price point of $800? Does Ashraf Ismail, Creative Director of Assassin’s Creed Origins come to your house? I hope so, because it’s the price of a plane ticket. No, instead you will receive this charming array of collectables:





Look at all those cards! Concept artwork! A statue of our protagonist! And a raw ass eagle skull there’s where all the money went oh my God they’re killing eagles for their skulls.

Chances are, it’s a plastic skull, right? Anybody want to buy it and let me know? Maybe that’s how they get you, they want to make sure at least you or your friends buy it so you can determine if PETA should or shouldn’t get involved.

Among the collector’s items are:

A 28.7-inch figurine of Bayek and his eagle Senu cast in resin

A hand-drawn world map of Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Egypt

Replica of Bayek’s eagle skull amulet cast in resin

Four 15-inch by 11-inch lithographs signed by Ubisoft Montreal studio artists

Official game soundtrack

Two Steelbook cases

Artbook and art cards

Numbered certificate of authenticity (ON THE SKULL, haha, I kid)

A copy of Assassin’s Creed Origins, season pass and other digital goods

If you don’t want to spend that kind of green and want to be regarded as a lowly King Ramses II or something, there are there are God’s Collector and Dawn of the Creed Collector editions of the game that cost $119.99 and $159.99, respectively. Ubisoft currently has sevenUbisoft Store different editions, found at the .

Assassin’s Creed Origins comes out on October 27th. View the E3 trailer here:



SOURCE