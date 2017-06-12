Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins is in De Nile – Egypt, That Is

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gets Proper Introduction at UbiE3

Ashraf Ismail takes center stage to reveal Assassin’s Creed Origins after many years of keeping silent. He and his team have kept this chapter of Assassin’s Creed under lock and key, and you can tell he is very excited to finally unlock all the secrets at E3:

“… Over the last three and a half years, we have poured our energy, our talent, our passion into bring the land of pyramids pharaohs and mummies to life – to bring ancient Egypt to life. Now Egypt challenged us. It fundamentally challenged us to reinvent what it means to be Assassin’s Creed. And over the next few days you will see play and feel this reinvented experience. I am deeply honored and proud to be here representing the amazing work of a phenomenal team. And thrilled to finally be able to show you this beast we have been building. Without further adieu, here is a taste of Egypt.”





I hear you on the challenges of Egypt, Ismail: how do you sneak up on somebody in the desert? We’ll have to wait and see, but the trailer looks promising. Check it out for yourselves below:

