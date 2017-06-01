Ashes of Creation Unlocks Last Stretch Goal with over $3,000,000 in Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding Accumulates and Ashes of Creation Unlocks Last Stretch Goal with $3,000,000

Ashes of Creation, the upcoming open-world, non-faction based, no P2W, high-fantasy MMORPG that intends on bringing back some of the most interesting ideas that filled the now-cancelled Everquest Next project has received a whirlwind of success through their Kickstarter campaign, accumulating all the funds they need to completely cover their marks. With such immense help from backers, reeling in over $3,000,000 in crowdfunding, Ashes of Creation unlocks last stretch goal and is going all-in with extra features.

With just 16 hours left to go in the campaign, at the time of this publication, Ashes of Creation has reached $3,030,405 with the help of 17,868 backers who want to see the project blossom to life. Set at an original goal of a modest $750,000, the Kickstarter campaign has well exceeded their target, by four-fold, and, thanks to the troves of backers helping the project along, they’re able to implement all the bells and whistles into their game.

The last stretch goal aimed for in Ashes of Creation comes in the form of an in-game stock market. As described by the developers, this is what to expect:

“Stock Exchange – This is a very in-depth system that relates to how Nodes, Player Guilds and Social Organizations perform in the world. This will allow players to invest those communities through the form of a stock exchange that will measure certain metrics to determine success or failure around the world. If a guild fails in a raid, shareholders in that guild may see a drop in it’s value. Or if a node advances in activities and trade routes leading to it, the shareholders may see a spike in their dividends. Social organizations such as the Thieves Guild may see community quest points achieved throughout the world and different chapters being built in nodes across the realm, resulting in a higher valuation.”

Want to check out a video on what’s to come for the upcoming Ashes of Creation game? Just take a look at the video of the pre-alpha livestream below!

