BioWare Tells Us about Anthem’s First and Third-Person Camera View

Things Might Change but This Is What We Know

Anthem, the new multiplayer IP from BioWare, debuted at E3 just over a week ago and we saw just enough to wet our appetites. But there’s plenty more that remains a mystery. Bit by bit, we’re laying some questions to rest.

Anthem

Speaking to fans on Twitter, game director Jonathan Warner revealed some information about first and third-person perspective. Understandably, players are curious about the in-game HUD and the ability to switch camera visibility. In the preview, we saw players move around in what looked like a player hub; that was the first-person segment. After entering the Javelins, we saw third-person with clear visibility of the player character. Warner confirmed:

That player hub we saw during the E3 demo limits players to a first-person view. Thus, it seems only other players will be able to see your character’s appearance. No customization options have been confirmed outside Javelin customization. However, this is a BioWare game. Therefore, Anthem is liable to include plenty of ways to personalize the experience. Time will tell.

We await more details on Anthem and BioWare’s intended direction for the game and players. So far, the news surrounding the title is painting a promising picture. What are your thoughts on the news thus far? Drop a comment down below.

Anthem will release for Xbox One, PC, and PS4 at a yet undisclosed date. Until then,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE

