BioWare Tells Us about Anthem’s First and Third-Person Camera View

Things Might Change but This Is What We Know

Anthem, the new multiplayer IP from BioWare, debuted at E3 just over a week ago and we saw just enough to wet our appetites. But there’s plenty more that remains a mystery. Bit by bit, we’re laying some questions to rest.

Speaking to fans on Twitter, game director Jonathan Warner revealed some information about first and third-person perspective. Understandably, players are curious about the in-game HUD and the ability to switch camera visibility. In the preview, we saw players move around in what looked like a player hub; that was the first-person segment. After entering the Javelins, we saw third-person with clear visibility of the player character. Warner confirmed:

Yes, that’s right — Jonathan Warner (@Bio_Warner) June 16, 2017

That player hub we saw during the E3 demo limits players to a first-person view. Thus, it seems only other players will be able to see your character’s appearance. No customization options have been confirmed outside Javelin customization. However, this is a BioWare game. Therefore, Anthem is liable to include plenty of ways to personalize the experience. Time will tell.

You bet it’s player controlled — Jonathan Warner (@Bio_Warner) June 17, 2017

We await more details on Anthem and BioWare’s intended direction for the game and players. So far, the news surrounding the title is painting a promising picture. What are your thoughts on the news thus far? Drop a comment down below.

Anthem will release for Xbox One, PC, and PS4 at a yet undisclosed date. Until then,

