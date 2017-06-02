SOEDESCO’s AereA Brings Music to the Role-Playing Genre

AereA Plays Sweet Chin Music on Enemies in This RPG

Man, I hated high school band. I was second chair flute, and never could beat this blonde-haired girl who was really stuck up and I hated it. Thankfully, I can exact my revenge in AereA, a musical RPG adventure full of instruments and mayhem.

SOEDESCO released AereA on Steam today, and coming June 30th, the PS4 and Xbox One get their chance to slang some notes. SOEDESCO will also make a boxed Collector’s Edition available as well. The Steam version launches with additional downloadable content in the form of the game’s Original Soundtrack, as well as an AereA artbook. Find the download and all the goodies here. SOEDESCO’s Hans van Brakel (what a very Baroque name) had this to say about the launch:

“We are excited about every game we release, but since AereA is an original Soedesco IP we are even more thrilled. This launch is a surprise release on Steam, because we couldn’t wait to share this great game with players. Console gamers won’t have to wait much longer for the game though. They can pre-order the game now, ahead of its June 30th launch date.”





Players will assemble a party of four characters, each with a set of harmonious, music-themed abilities and weapons in a quest to save Aezir. There’s Wolff, the archer, whose weapon is a harp; Jacques, the Knight with a cello as his sword and shield; Jules, who channels magic through a lute; and, finally, Claude, the gunner whose weapon is a trumpet. Each character is controllable by the player, or players can play cooperatively with up to three friends in local Co-Op.

You can expect to control these four characters roaming around multiple islands with varieties of biomes, enemies, and puzzles, fight nine unique bosses inspired by a musical instrument, and enjoy a beautiful score by “Broforce” composer Deon van Heerden (another classical-sounding name).

Finally, Andrea Jervis, you will have your comeuppance.

