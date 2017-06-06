Actor Troy Baker to Reprise Role as Talion in Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Looks Like Warner Bros. Won’t Be Changing Shadow of War Too Much

WB announced today that actor Troy Baker would be reprising his role as Talion in the upcoming Middle-Earth: Shadow of War. Furthermore, they’ve informed us that the experienced actor is currently assisting Monolith as the Performance Capture Director.

As we’ve mentioned in previous coverage of Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, the game is greatly expanding on the previous title in several ways. Not only will there be a much larger world to explore, but a more dynamic combat system. And with a bigger world comes more characters. Hence, Baker is currently serving an important role by directing other actors in the studio. Hopefully, we get to see more of those characters during E3.

However, it’s only natural that Baker would make a return as the protagonist. As an experienced voice actor, his past projects include work for the Telltale series, Final Fantasy, the voice of Ocelot (Metal Gear Solid V), and more. Thus, players will listen to more of his Talion come release time for Middle-Earth: Shadow of War.

If you’re eager to learn more about Shadow of War, you should check out WB’s livestream schedule for E3 2017. The game arrives this October for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Additionally, the title will arrive for Scorpio once the console hits retail.

SOURCE: Press Release