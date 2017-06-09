New Ace Combat 7 Trailer Presents a New War of Aces before E3

Bandai Namco Builds Anticipation for the next Ace Combat

In case anyone was not aware, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will make an appearance at E3 2017. Before then, however, the publisher released an all-new trailer showcasing the new war of aces. Take a look below:

Recently, it was announced that Ace Combat 7 would be delayed to 2018. The news came in a letter written by Director Kazutoki Kono himself. You’ll remember, it was also Kono who said they hadn’t closed the doors on an Xbox One release back when the game was announced only for PS4. For all we know, the decision for a multiplatform release factored into the delay. If so, many would agree that it’s for the best.

Ace Combat 7 will also come with exclusive missions available for the PSVR. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, the IP is said to look beautiful on the new platform. While we still lack information on many of the game’s vehicles and variety, we can tell from they trailer alone that it will include a mix of real-world and fantastical flight models. Stay tuned for more info as it comes our way during E3.

As stated, the new game of aces will arrive in 2018. Furthermore, it will be available for Xbox One, PS4, PSVR, and Windows 10. Until E3 and beyond,

Happy gaming.

