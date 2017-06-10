Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Creator Announces Couch Co-op “A Way Out” at E3 2017

E3 2017: New Co-op Game A Way Out Announced at EA Presser By Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Creator

A story-driven co-op game, A Way Out, was just announced at Electronic Arts’ E3 presser. Brought to you by the maker of co-op game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Josef Fares, A Way Out features two men who seek to escape prison for their own reasons. Players are meant to enjoy the game exclusively through a split screen, teaming up with a friend either online or in person. Take a look at the gameplay trailer below!

The game is to be a thrilling adventure game as well as an emotional journey as it “explores the notion of trust, companionship and facing up to consequences.” It is being developed by Fares’ new studio, Hazelight.

A Way Out will be released in early 2018 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin. Keep it locked to COGconnected as we continue our E3 2017 coverage!