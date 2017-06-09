Huge 9 Days of Play Sale Is Live in the PlayStation Store Now

PlayStation Days of Play Sale Is Officially Live

A few days ago Sony announced their 9 Days of Play sale in celebration of the fans, and now it has officially gone live. This is the first of nine days of sales in the North American PlayStation Store, featuring massive discounts on some popular titles!

These Days of Play sales are on now until June 17th, with a variety of different sales. One of these sales will include the launch of the Gold PlayStation 4, as well as Silver if you’re in Europe. The discounts seem to be exclusive to PS4, as there are no games available for the PS Vita, PS3 or PSVR.

There is a variety of popular titles available, from Mass Effect Andromeda and Prey, to Uncharted 4 and Watch Dogs 2. In addition to the PS4 games available you can also purchase a 12 month PlayStation Plus membership for $49.99 USD, saving $10 off the regular price! Check out the game available in the PlayStation Store as part of the Days of Play Sale below.

Mass Effect Andromeda – $29.99

Uncharted 4 – $19.99

Watchdogs 2 – $25.19

The Last Guardian – $26.39

Final Fantasy XV – $29.99

Yakuza 0 – $47.99

Horizon Zero Dawn – $39.59

Prey – $39.50

Nioh – $39.59

Battlefield 1 – $23.99

Yooka Laylee – $29.99

MLB The Show 17 – $39.59

All of the prices are available in USD, so you can expect prices to vary if you’re in Canada. It should be noted that there is a lot more available than what is above, including special editions of each of the titles listed, as well as various season passes. You can check out the full list of sales in the PlayStation Store here.

In the original announcement from Sony, they said “This campaign is a thank you from us to the passionate PlayStation Community for your unwavering support – it’s all of you that makes PlayStation the Best Place to Play, and led to the huge success of games like Horizon Zero Dawn.” This sale aimed at customer appreciation is one that you may not want to miss out on as all of the games listed have been released within the past year, and there are some fantastic discounts available on all of them!

