Vanillaware’s Upcoming 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Coming to the West

Vanillaware Goes Sci-Fi; Swapping Out Ogres for Mechs

Great news for Vanillaware fans as their gorgeous new sci-fi mech game, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, will be making its way to North America and Europe, Atlus announces today. The game was originally announced for PS Vita and PS 4 in 2015. Aside from a trailer in that announcement, not much else has been said about the mysterious project since then.

While the world “may be bleak,” according to Atlus’ press release, VanillaWare’s “signature artistic shine and gorgeous aesthetics will bring he characters and story of 13 Sentinels to life.” Vanillaware is, of course, famous for using stunning painted artwork in its games. This latest game, directed once again by George Kamitami, looks to be no different, but it differs greatly in its setting as it forgoes the typical fantasy settings in their other games like Dragon’s Crown and Odin Sphere. Instead, it will be featuring sci-mechs that loom taller than the skyscrapers in its modern city setting.

However, there are still some unanswered questions about the game. Namely, it’s still unclear on the actual Western and Japanese release dates. Beyond that, I’m unsure if Atlus will be bringing the game to PS Vita here in the West as well. In the meantime, for those salivating for more information, Gematsu reported awhile back that 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will be shown at E3 2017 under Atlus/Sega.

