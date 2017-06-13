13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim E3 2017 Teaser Trailer Released

No Release Date Spotted In Teaser

Vanillaware dropped a new teaser trailer for their upcoming 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim at E3 2017. While the title is a departure from the fantasy setting that the studio is known for, it retains its gorgeous painterly aesthethics that have become a staple in any Vanillware game. This time around, George Kamitami’s upcoming project will focus on an urban Japan setting with mechs too.

The latest teaser trailer doesn’t reveal a whole lot, beyond being the first English trailer for the game. We get to see the 13 characters that will make up the ensemble for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. What I haven’t been able to parse from all the previous trailers is how the game will actually play moment-to-moment. Yes, it’s a 2D side-scroller like previous Vanillaware games, but I wonder if how the battles will be. So far, everything shown looks more of a 2D narrative-heavy game, but the studio is known for its fast 2D beat ’em up combat too. With this realistic setting, I’m unsure if we’ll still see the characters air-juggle an enemy or perhaps, the mechs will be the conduit for Vanillware’s brand of 2D fighting.

At the moment, we still have very little details about the game other than it will release in Japan for PS4 and PS Vita. No release date yet, but hopefully, we’ll hear more soon from Kamitami’s next project.

SOURCE

