Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Available Now on PS4 & Includes Bonus Content

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Drops on PS4

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles, the unprecedented collection from Activision that includes eight of the most beloved Zombies maps from previous Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games, is available now together in one package on the PlayStation Network for the PlayStation 4. The fully remastered maps, featuring thrilling Zombies origins stories, have been enhanced with stunning visuals, enhanced audio and new gameplay for current console generations.

The eight maps in Zombies Chronicles are:

From Call of Duty: World at War: Nacht der Untoten (Abandoned Bunker), Verruckt (Wittenau Sanitorium) and Shi No Numa (Jungle Swamp)

From Call of Duty: Black Ops: Kino Der Toten (Theater of the Dead), Ascension (Soviet Cosmodrome), Shangri-la (Exotic Jungle Shrine) and Moon (Lunar Base)

From Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Origins (WWI France)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles takes players through the beginnings of the original Zombies saga remastered in true HD. It features the classic characters that fans have come to know and love, as well as the deep storylines that have made Zombies so popular. The collection adds vibrant current-generation visuals, enhanced lighting, revamped character models and environments, and updated AI and audio systems. Zombies Chronicles also lets players use custom weapons, including current weaponry featured in Black Ops III that wasn’t featured in the original maps.

To celebrate launch day, Activision and Treyarch are kicking-off the “8 Days of the Undead.” Players of Black Ops III on all platforms and players of Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles on PS4 are invited to earn double XP rewards, engage in community challenges, and to receive a host of free exclusive content, including Zombies calling cards, a new weapon camo, new GobbleGums and a PS4 theme.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles is a digital offering available now at a suggested retail price of $29.99, and comes with the following bonus content with purchase:

20 Vials of Liquid Divinium

2 All-New Whimsical GobbleGums

Exclusive Zombies Pack-A-Punch Weapon Camo

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles is a content expansion for Call of Duty: Black Ops III which is sold separately and is required to play this downloadable content pack.

Source: Press Release