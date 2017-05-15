ZeniMax Media Has Set its Sights on Samsung in New VR Lawsuit

ZeniMax is Suing Samsung in New VR Lawsuit

The lawyers for Zenimax are really working hard, as a new lawsuit has been announced. First, there was the lawsuit against Oculus, and Facebook, then it was a trademark issue with the indie studio No Matter Studios, and now Zenimax has targeted Samsung!

Earlier this month ZeniMax got into it with the No Matter Studios on their “Prey for the Gods” trademark and now, the parent company for Bethesda is going back to the US Courts again to face off with Samsung. The lawsuit seems to be an extension of the previous legal battle with Oculus and Palmer Luckey that ended a few months back. For those who may not know what that was about, ZeniMax alleged, among a couple of other things, that Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey failed to comply with a non-disclosure agreement. In the end, ZeniMax won the case, earning a half billion dollar award.

The latest ZeniMax legal filings allege that Samsung knew that they were using stolen technology at Oculus that belong to Zenimax. Samsung has been licensing Oculus property for some time, originally partnering with Oculus three years ago in 2014. The by-product of this partnership was the Samsung Gear VR, which displays the “Powered by Oculus” phrase, and includes some exclusive Oculus features.

If you’re wondering why Samsung would have known about this alleged infringement, ZeniMax has an explanation. According to ZeniMax, the rumors of the pending lawsuits were all over the media, including major business publication like The New York Times. Check out the details of the recent lawsuit here, but beware, it’s a long read.

What do you think about this new lawsuit? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for Samsung’s response, which is sure to come.

